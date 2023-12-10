Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mo. State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire in Poplar Bluff

The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire on Saturday.
The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire on Saturday.(Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire on Saturday.

Battalion Chief Stacy Harmon told us the fire happened at 512 Henderson Ave. on December 9.

Harmon said the building was an old, vacant structure that had no utilities.

When crews arrived, the building was fully involved.

They were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.

Harmon said the fire is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch has been issued for our far south eastern counties.
First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Zalma, Mo. was seriously injured after an...
Zalma, Mo. man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.
This Sunday marks two years since western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes on...
Gov. Beshear helps dedicate five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon