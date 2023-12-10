Heartland Votes
Man arrested after throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy

An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic stop in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday night.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic stop in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday night.

According to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Randview Drive for a disturbance around 9:45 p.m. on December 9. The caller reported that her ex-husband was at her home and would not leave.

While traveling on S. Sutton Lane to respond to the call, a deputy came upon two to three sections of the roadway that had a large amount of roofing nails scattered on it.

The sheriff’s office reported that the deputy quickly tried to remove as many of the nails as possible so he could proceed to the call. However, he was injured after one of the nails pierced through his shoe and was lodged in his foot.

When the other deputies finally arrived at the home, they discovered the caller’s ex-husband had fled in a vehicle. The caller told deputies that her ex-husband, 61-year-old Jeffery W. Ashley, said he was going to throw nails in her driveway so they would damage her tires when she left her home.

After the caller told her ex-husband that she had called law enforcement, Ashley said he had thrown nails all over the roadway and hoped that the police ran over them.

While other deputies were in the area, they found Ashley’s vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 69 near the 21 mile marker.

According to the sheriff’s office, they conducted a traffic stop and found Ashley to be under the influence. After searching the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ashley admitted to deputies that he intentionally threw numerous roofing nails into the roadway on S. Sutton Lane.

Ashley was taken to the Graves Co. RC Center and was lodged in an out-of-county facility. He was charged with DUI first offense, no insurance first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense - meth, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, criminal littering, second-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

The deputy who was injured by the nails was treated and released at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

