Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Cape Girardeau County.

According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 8:59 a.m. on Sunday, December 10 just north of Cedar Circle.

The report says 25-year-old Nathaniel D. Sweeney was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on E. Outer Road off of Interstate 55.

His vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway then struck a cable barrier before it overturned.

Sweeney was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment.

According to MSHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

