First Alert: Cooler temps, calmer conditions

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/10
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - After some severe weather in a few places yesterday, things are looking to be much more calm and cool for your Sunday.

Most of the Heartland is starting off within the freeze line, but as the sun peeks out, things will warm up a bit.

By the afternoon hours, highs will be in the 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly breezy conditions.

Meghan Smith says for your First Alert--today is the first day of a trend of sunny skies this week.

However, some clouds will move in overnight as temperatures drop below freezing. Lows for Monday morning will reach the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be chilly, but with this trend of sunshine, things will slowly start to warm up as the week goes by.

Your First Alert Weather team is tracking a 40 percent chance of rain for Saturday.

