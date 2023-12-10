3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.

SCHELLER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in Scheller, Illinois.

It happened just before midnight, on Saturday, December 9.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle head-on crash near the intersection of E. Dubois Road and N. Pulsar Lane.

Deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Waltonville Fire Protection District, Woodlawn Fire Protection District, Jefferson Fire Protection District, Litton’s Ambulance Service and the Ill. State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit were all called to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 20-year-old man from Scheller was driving a 2017 Buick when he crossed the centerline, striking a 2023 Chevrolet head-on. Both the driver of the Buick and a passenger, a 20-year-old man from Herrin, Ill., were trapped inside the vehicle. They died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 37-year-old man from Collinsville, Ill., also died at the scene. His passenger, a 32-year-old man from Crystal Lake, Ill., was take to St. Louis in an unknown condition.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.