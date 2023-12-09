Zalma, Mo. man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Zalma, Mo. was seriously injured after an early morning crash on Saturday.

According to MSHP, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 9, just two miles north of Arab, Mo.

49-year-old Christopher D. Lee was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra northbound on County Road 714 when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Lee was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for serious injuries.

His vehicle had extensive damage.

MSHP reports Lee was not wearing a seat belt.

