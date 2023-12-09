Southern Country Church Tour returns to Cape Girardeau County for 2023
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Enjoy the festive sights of Christmas Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 during the Southern Country Church Tour.
Eight different churches in Cape Girardeau County are participating in the self-guided tour:
- Christ Lutheran in Gordonville
- Historic Hanover Lutheran in Cape Girardeau
- Immanuel Lutheran in Jackson
- Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson
- Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Jackson
- St. James UCC in Jackson
- St. John’s UCC in Jackson
- Zion Lutheran in Cape Girardeau
Tour hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
St. John’s UCC will also host a flute choir on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“Hours of love are put into these churches to share their beauty,” said Marsha Birk, one of the organizers. “Attendance is greatly appreciated.”
