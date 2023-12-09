Southern Country Church Tour returns to Cape Girardeau County for 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Enjoy the festive sights of Christmas Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 during the Southern Country Church Tour.

Eight different churches in Cape Girardeau County are participating in the self-guided tour:

Christ Lutheran in Gordonville

Historic Hanover Lutheran in Cape Girardeau

Immanuel Lutheran in Jackson

Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Jackson

St. James UCC in Jackson

St. John’s UCC in Jackson

Zion Lutheran in Cape Girardeau

A list of churches and contact information is available on the Southern Country Church Tour 2023 flyer. (1208_kfvs)

Tour hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

St. John’s UCC will also host a flute choir on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Churches participating in Southern Country Tour 2023 are shown on the map. (1208_kfvs)

“Hours of love are put into these churches to share their beauty,” said Marsha Birk, one of the organizers. “Attendance is greatly appreciated.”

