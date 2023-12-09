Heartland Votes
Southern Country Church Tour returns to Cape Girardeau County for 2023

See festive decorations Dec. 8 and 9 during the Southern Country Church Tour.
See festive decorations Dec. 8 and 9 during the Southern Country Church Tour.(1208_kfvs)
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Enjoy the festive sights of Christmas Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9 during the Southern Country Church Tour.

Eight different churches in Cape Girardeau County are participating in the self-guided tour:

  • Christ Lutheran in Gordonville
  • Historic Hanover Lutheran in Cape Girardeau
  • Immanuel Lutheran in Jackson
  • Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson
  • Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Jackson
  • St. James UCC in Jackson
  • St. John’s UCC in Jackson
  • Zion Lutheran in Cape Girardeau
A list of churches and contact information is available on the Southern Country Church Tour...
A list of churches and contact information is available on the Southern Country Church Tour 2023 flyer.(1208_kfvs)

Tour hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

St. John’s UCC will also host a flute choir on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Churches participating in Southern Country Tour 2023 are shown on the map.
Churches participating in Southern Country Tour 2023 are shown on the map.(1208_kfvs)

“Hours of love are put into these churches to share their beauty,” said Marsha Birk, one of the organizers. “Attendance is greatly appreciated.”

