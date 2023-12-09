Sikeston wins SEMO Conference Tournament Title

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Boys Basketball team won the SEMO Conference Tournament Title on Friday, December 8 at the Sikeston Field House. Sikeston won over New Madrid County Central 72-70.

Sikeston made a late come back to pull out the victory in dramatic fashion against the defending state champion Eagles.

With the win, Sikeston remains unbeaten on the season.

