Scott City Fire Department responds to structure fire

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Fire Department was assigned to a mutual aid structure fire on Saturday morning.

Around 10:49 a.m. on December 9, Scott City Fire 2800 and Engine 2851 was assigned to a mutual aid first alarm structure fire with N.B.C Fire Protection District. The structure fire was on County Highway 216 in Chaffee.

There is currently no report of injuries. We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

