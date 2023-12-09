Heartland Votes
Scott City Fire Department responds to structure fire

The Scott City Fire Department was assigned to a mutual aid structure fire on Saturday morning
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Fire Department was assigned to a mutual aid structure fire on Saturday morning.

Around 10:49 a.m. on December 9, Scott City Fire 2800 and Engine 2851 was assigned to a mutual aid first alarm structure fire with N.B.C Fire Protection District. The structure fire was on County Highway 216 in Chaffee.

There is currently no report of injuries. We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

