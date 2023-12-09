School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the probable cause statement, a student who attended Hayti R-II reported to staff on Friday, December 1 that a minor was having a sexual relationship with a school employee. The student named Georgetta L. Woods as the alleged perpetrator.

Staff then reported this information to the Missouri Department of Social Services, Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was alerted of this report by the Division of Children and Family Services.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Woods had met the victim in July 2023 and began having sexual contact from August through September of this year.

Woods is charged with second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 14 at 10 a.m.

