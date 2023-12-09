Saturday Morning Outlook

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning Heartland. Slowly seeing a few pop-up showers. Rain chances will increase as the afternoon wears on. Thunderstorms and rain will stay at a 40% for today. Our active weather system will mostly affect us with the possibility of strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning. By this evening, skies will mostly clear and the temperature will drop to the low 50s. Today’s high will remain in the upper 50s due to a southwest wind.

Tomorrow should bring drier weather along with lower temperatures. Beginning in the lower 30s and increasing into the upper 40s.

