Nearly 740 students graduate from Murray State University on Sat.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Commencement ceremonies were held for fall and winter 2023 graduates at Murray State University on Saturday.

The ceremonies were held on December 9 at the CFSB Center.

According to the university, a total of 739 degree applicants from 25 states and 13 countries comprised the graduating class, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees.

This fall’s freshman class is the largest in Murray State history, while this fall’s overall enrollment is the largest since 2017, according to the university.

