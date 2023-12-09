KSP investigating death of inmate at Kentucky State Penitentiary

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville.

Around 4:11 p.m. on December 8, KSP Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary advising that they were performing CPR on an inmate and requested medical services.

Lyon County EMS responded to the penitentiary and around 4:31 p.m., the Lyon County EMS requested the coroner to respond. At that time, troopers also responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

The inmate has been identified as 31-year-old Ivan Orantes-Pierce of Louisville. At this time, there is no foul play suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 10.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.