Kentucky receives $1.2M grant to help reduce vehicle collisions involving wildlife

Last year, there were about 3,000 reported deer collisions in Kentucky
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky is one of 17 states to receive a new federal grant aimed at making roadways safer for people and wildlife.

The $1.2M award will fund a wildlife-vehicle collision reduction plan and a pilot study in central Kentucky to identify links between crashes and environmental factors.

The Wildlife Crossings Program competitive grant was issued to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. It is the product of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that pumped new funding to states for infrastructure projects that improve safety and quality of life.

KYTC submitted the grant, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, to develop Kentucky’s first Wildlife-Vehicle Collision Reduction Plan to identify crash factors and potential solutions to reduce collisions. As part of the plan, a pilot corridor study will be completed to evaluate U.S. 60 and Interstate 64 segments between Louisville and Frankfort.

KYTC will collect wildlife and roadway data to identify key areas where road expansions and high traffic volumes intersect with wildlife habitats and migration routes. The U.S. 60/I-64 corridor was selected as a focus area due to a high number of annual deer crashes.

According to the KYTC, there were about 3,000 reported deer collisions in Kentucky last year. The study and plan are expected to begin in the summer of 2024.

