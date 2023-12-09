Grace Life Church to commemorate two year anniversary of Mayfield tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Grace Life Church in Mayfield will commemorate the two year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado with a special service.

Starting with their 10 a.m. on December 10, the special service will be held at Grace Life Church on 915 Paducah Road in Mayfield.

Grace Life Church is one of a handful of property owners in Mayfield to experience devastating loss from both the 2021 tornado and the historic flooding in Mayfield this summer.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sunday’s commemoration service. Those whose lives were lost in the storm will be honored and a special guest will recognize first responders.

