Gov. Beshear helps dedicate five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield

This Sunday marks two years since western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes on...
This Sunday marks two years since western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes on December 10, 2021(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - As the two-year anniversary of devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear gave the keys to new homes in Mayfield.

On December 9, Gov. Beshear joined local officials and nonprofit leaders to hand over the keys to 10 new homes in Mayfield and Dawson Springs. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund also contributed $1M to support the homes, $100,000 per home.

More than $21.6M has been committed from the fund to construct or repair 300 homes. To date, 154 home-building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction.

The Governor joined local leaders from The Hope Initiative to hand over the keys to five new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Gov. Beshear also participated in the city’s Walk of Remembrance in memory of the 81 Kentuckians lost in the storms, including 24 people from Graves County.

The Beshear administration has secured more than $800M in state and federal funds for recovery and rebuilding in western Kentucky.

