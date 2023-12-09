First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions

(KFVS) - Expect overcast, drizzly conditions to start your Saturday, with more active weather moving through later today.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and these warm temps will stick around most of the day.

Your First Alert Weather team has been tracking some active weather for today.

Around 9 a.m., a small weather system will start to move into our southeastern counties.

The biggest threats will be strong winds and heavy downpours in some places.

This system will stay mostly in the southern portion of the Heartland.

Meghan Smith says by 5 p.m., the rain will head out, and temps are expected drop to the lower 30s.

Sunday will be cool and dry with some sunshine.

Right now, your work week is looking dry.

