Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crittenden County Sheriff’s office locates and arrests wanted man

Search continues for suspect wanted on outstanding warrants.
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who was involved in a police chase on Friday, December 1.

According a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Mitchell Peek was arrested on December 8. This was done in a joint effort between the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

On December 1, Mitchell Peek led deputies on a chase into Livingston County, where he lost control of the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was driving.

After the crash, Peek reportedly ran away on foot but was not caught.

The sheriff’s office said Peek has multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest from multiple counties and that he has run from law enforcement multiple times in the past.

Peek was served two Lyon County Warrants, one Crittenden County Indictment Warrant, and one Crittenden County Complaint Warrant. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County...
Search warrant served at Bollinger Co. home; woman arrested
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Workers in Sikeston spent Friday morning ripping up the carpet and tearing down wallpaper as...
Spread Hope Now purchases house for new project, Journey Home
Last year, there were about 3,000 reported deer collisions in Kentucky
Kentucky receives $1.2M grant to help reduce vehicle collisions involving wildlife
A new resource in Sikeston aims to ease the transition between homes for foster children
Non-profit purchases transitional home for foster children
Kentucky is one of 17 states to receive a new federal grant aimed at making roadways safer for...
Kentucky receives grand to help reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife