Crittenden County Sheriff’s office locates and arrests wanted man

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who was involved in a police chase on Friday, December 1.

According a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Mitchell Peek was arrested on December 8. This was done in a joint effort between the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

On December 1, Mitchell Peek led deputies on a chase into Livingston County, where he lost control of the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was driving.

After the crash, Peek reportedly ran away on foot but was not caught.

The sheriff’s office said Peek has multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest from multiple counties and that he has run from law enforcement multiple times in the past.

Peek was served two Lyon County Warrants, one Crittenden County Indictment Warrant, and one Crittenden County Complaint Warrant. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Jail.

