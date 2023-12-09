Colder temperatures moving in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a stormy day across the Heartland, with a passage of the cold front, storms have moved out of the region and left much drier conditions behind. Overnight, we will see temperatures begin to drop, with lows reaching the low 30s tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, it will be sunny and slightly breezy, with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Sunday night into Monday morning is even colder, with lows reaching the mid 20s. Temperatures will become slightly more moderate by Tuesday as they reach the low 50s, but mornings remain chilly throughout the week. By Wednesday, it will also be cloudy by the afternoon and coverage will increase into the weekend. The week looks dry, but there is a chance of rain as wee head into next Saturday. Temperatures will also warm up by then with lows being in the 40s.

