Cape Girardeau city leaders work together on new task force

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s homeless population is growing, according to a local non-profit.

But Mayor Stacy Kinder said when that group gives homeless people tents and sleeping bags, it’s actively encouraging them to violate city ordinances.

Now there is a citywide effort to handle what leaders, including Park District Director Doug Gannon call a public safety issue in city parks and on public property.

“We just want to make sure our citizens feel safe in our parks and at the end of the day that’s my goal,” said Gannon.

Gannon said that’s why his department is working directly with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The newly formed two-department task force is focused on park safety, which includes vandalism and property damage.

“We had this wire that’s been cut,” said Gannon.

But Gannon points to another issue they’re focused on.

“The biggest encounter we’re having is people staying in the parks past curfew,” said Gannon. “Per city ordinance, the parks close at 11 p.m.”

It’s also against city ordinance to camp in a park or on public property overnight without a permit.

Gannon said he’s aware local organizations are giving out tents and sleeping bags to the homeless in Cape.

“To some degree that is encouraging people to sleep in the parks, to camp in the parks,” said Gannon. “That is not something that we’re going to allow. We enforce our ordinance.”

He said his employees will do their best to reduce the number of violations, knowing police will be there when needed.

“If we do see anything that is out of the ordinary or a violation of the ordinance, or some illegal activity going on,” said Gannon. “That’s where we work closely with the police.”

Cape Girardeau Patrolman Bobby Newton talked about his department’s role in the task force.

“We’ve had incidents with individuals that were camping in the parks, we enforce that ordinance when we can and address those individuals that are camping,” said Newton.

That includes asking people to leave. And if they don’t, they could receive a city citation. Newton also said abandoned sleeping bags and tents may be removed from city property.

Newton said his department is doing what it can to help those homeless in the community.

“There are resources out there and available for those individuals that may be having a hard time,” said Newton. “And we are going to continue to enforce the ordinances in place and again it’s all about making our community a safer place.”

