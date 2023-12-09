Heartland Votes
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Virginia who may be headed to North Carolina

Zuri Dorsey
Zuri Dorsey(Virginia State Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted from her home in Virginia Beach on Saturday. The alert was expanded to North Carolina after police determined she may be headed in that direction.

According to police, Zuri Dorsey is described as a Black toddler with brown hair and brown eyes, 2′0″ and 34 pounds. She is last reported to be wearing red and white striped pajamas. She also may be wearing green Santa Claus print pajamas.

Deandre Dorsey
Deandre Dorsey(Elizabeth A. Vazquez | NCMEC)

Police say she is believed to have been abducted by Deandre Dorsey, 27, who is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′11″ and 160 pounds. He was last reported to be wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with writing on the side of the legs.

Dorsey may be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina plates RAZ-9972, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401 or call 911.

