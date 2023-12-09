Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says

Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with his mother, family says. (Source: KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH., La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Louisiana authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young boy.

A family says they are devastated after losing their 11-year-old child Daniel Antunez.

Calcasieu deputies said the crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Claude Hebert Road.

Family members said the boy was walking with his mother to the store that evening when a car hit him.

Authorities said there is not much of a shoulder on the road where the two were walking and they are continuing to investigate what exactly happened.

There are no streetlights in the area and a family friend said the two were carrying a flashlight.

According to the family, the mother decided to walk to the store with Daniel that evening as she loved to talk to him.

The vehicle involved was an SUV and a toxicology test was performed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said impairment was not suspected in the crash.

The boy’s family says they want justice for what happened.

“Her world is destroyed. He was the mother’s only child,” a family spokesperson said.

The family said Daniel was well-loved by all who knew him, and he wanted to be a doctor when he got older.

Deputies said the crash investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.

According to a group post online, the family is seeking donations to help pay for Daniel’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County...
Search warrant served at Bollinger Co. home; woman arrested

Latest News

Brian Readenour, 47, was taken into custody in Union City, Tenn. on Thursday night, December 7.
Wanted sex offender taken into custody in western Tenn.
Grace Life Church is one of a handful of property owners in Mayfield to experience devastating...
Grace Life Church to commemorate two year anniversary of Mayfield tornado
A wanted man accused of child sex offenses in Kentucky is now in custody after weeks on the run
Sex crime suspect in custody in Graves County Sheriff's Office
Last year, there were about 3,000 reported deer collisions in Kentucky
Kentucky receives $1.2M grant to help reduce vehicle collisions involving wildlife