Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman finds giant megalodon tooth while walking Florida beach

A Florida woman says she found a megalodon shark tooth while recently walking the beach. (Source: WWSB)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A woman in Florida says she made a huge discovery while recently walking on a beach.

Beth Orticelli told WWSB that she found a megalodon shark tooth that is estimated to be around 12 million years old.

Orticelli said is passionate about collecting shark teeth. The retired teacher from Chicago moved to Venice two years ago and finding the small triangular-shaped teeth quickly became a hobby.

“It’s meditative. I call it shark aerobics. It’s walking and squatting and picking up things you see,” she said.

Since starting her hobby, she has amassed quite a collection.

And now her latest find is on display at her house. She said she found the tooth when she was with her husband walking Manasota Beach.

“My husband and I were walking when we were like, ‘Woah.’ It was giant and it filled my whole hand,” Orticelli said.

Brittanie Pierce works at the Fossil Frenzy in Venice and says the megalodon tooth find is rare.

“There is a formation right offshore here in Venice, and it’s very dense with fossils. When they do wash up, typically the smaller ones are what we see. But to something this big is really special,” Pierce said.

Collectors said the tooth could be worth anywhere from $50 to thousands of dollars.

Orticelli said she’s just adding it to her collection for now with hopes of finding more in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Latest News

The rail corridor from Chicago to Carbondale is one of 12 to receive funding for expansions...
Rail corridor to Carbondale one of 12 to receive funding for expansion, renovations
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
A rail corridor from Chicago to Carbondale is one of twelve to receive funding for expansions...
Rail corridor to Carbondale one of 12 to receive funding for expansion
Albany police officers gather outside Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. A...
Man fires shotgun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins, no one injured