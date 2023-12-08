Heartland Votes
Warm and windy, tracking storms Saturday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, as we head into the weekend, we will see cloudy skies and very gusty winds for your Friday. Temperatures will be warming up to above average temperatures, getting into the upper 50s. Wind gusts will also be very strong, ranging from 20 to 35 miles per hour. Late this afternoon early evening could see some very light showers in our southernmost counties. However, the biggest impact will be starting overnight into Saturday morning. We are tracking rain and possible thunderstorms for Saturday. Most of the rain will be focused through the morning and afternoon into early evening. Sunday is trending drier and colder, with temperatures dropping from the low 60s to the mid 40s for Sunday. Throughout the week, expect temperatures to return to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

