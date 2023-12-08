Heartland Votes
Tips on making sure your home is winter ready

What you need to know to prepare your home for winter.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With the cooler temperatures returning to the Heartland, homeowners are preparing to fight the freezing conditions and prepping for the potential challenges that might be heading their way.

With forecasts predicting harsher conditions this year, ensuring your home is prepared for the cold is essential. Over the years, the importance of taking preventive measures has increased.

We spoke with Randy Earnest, a heating and cooling expert at Obermanns in Jackson, who has shared tips on keeping homes warm and secure this winter.

“First would be your outside water spickets. Make sure those are unhooked,” said Earnest. “Those will be the first times, you know, they freeze, and that will bust and cause leaks coming in your house and basements. Sometimes you can leave a faucet, like slightly running or dripping. Something like that.”

“Leave your heat on,” said Earnest. “Don’t turn it off. Leave it set at a certain temp, 68 if you’re traveling or something like that. That way, nothing has the chance to freeze.”

Renters and homeowners alike can benefit from this advice. This helps you stay prepared before these cold, harsh winter months.

