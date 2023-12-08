Heartland Votes
Three injured in Harrisburg two-vehicle crash

The driver of the first vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were...
The driver of the first vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Harrisburg.

Around 2:04 p.m. on December 7, Illinois State Police Troop 10 responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Main Street in Harrisburg for a two-unit crash.

According to ISP, the first vehicle was going eastbound on IL-13 and turned left onto North Main Street while a second vehicle was going westbound on IL-13, traveling through the intersection of IL-13 and North Main Street.

The first vehicle failed to yield and struck the second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

