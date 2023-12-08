Spread Hope Now purchases house for new project, Journey Home

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Workers in Sikeston spent Friday morning ripping up the carpet and tearing down wallpaper as they worked to turn a house into Journey Home.

Mariann Moyers is the director of Spread Hope Now, the non-profit behind Journey Home.

“It’s a foster care transitional house, there isn’t another one like it,” said Moyers.

Once renovations are finished, foster children and caseworkers will be able to stay in the home overnight. Moyers said they’ve seen the need for something like this first hand.

“There were children sleeping in the office while a caseworker tried to find a place for them so it could be days until a place is located,” said Moyers.

She also said that she hopes this new resource will make a difficult situation a little easier on the kids.

“We can’t take away the trauma completely but we can take away some of that trauma and give them love and care, rock them and feed them and just give them attention and try to ease that transition into care,” said Moyers.

Spread Hope Now board member, Meredyth McKelvey said the home will not only benefit the foster children, but the caseworkers as well.

“They’ll have volunteers to help keep the kid busy or read to them, some of those things that they really want to do but as they are trying to find placement and struggling to be a caretaker and worker at the same time I think it takes a lot of that pressure off,” said McKelvey.

Journey Home is the first of its kind in Missouri. But Moyers said they’re hopeful it won’t be the last.

“It’s such a great answer to a problem that’s been going on so I think that it is something that could spread,” said Moyers.

