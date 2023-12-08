Sikeston and New Madrid County Central to meet for SEMO Conference Tourney Title

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Bulldogs and New Madrid County Central Eagles will meet for the SEMO Conference Tournament Basketball title on Friday night, December 8 at Sikeston.

Sikeston defeated Poplar Bluff in the first Semifinal on Thursday, December 7, 86-57 and NMCC knocked off Cape Central in the 2nd Semifinal to set up the showdown.

The top seeded and host Bulldogs will play the Eagles for the championship on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Sikeston Field House.

