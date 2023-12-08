Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Search warrant served at Bollinger Co. home; woman arrested

A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County...
A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County Friday morning, December 8.(WVVA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County Friday morning, December 8.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, deputies with his department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team served the warrant around 7:30 a.m. at a home on State Highway 51.

One woman was arrested and taken to the Bollinger County Jail. The sheriff said formal charges are pending.

In the Facebook post on the sheriff’s office page, Sheriff Graham addressed what he called “false information” about the investigation. He said the information posted on social media by members of the public was completely false and “the person spreading the false information is in no way associated with this investigation or my office.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Traffic on northbound I-55 detoured at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.
I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland
MDC presents City of Dexter $29,075.77 in grant money for restroom facilities and a concrete...
City of Dexter receives grant money for lake upgrades
According to a release from the city of Jackson, Larry Koenig announced his retirement,...
Jackson’s assistant city manager announces retirement
More than 1,300 people will graduate Saturday, December 16 at Southern Illinois University’s...
More than 1,300 to graduate at SIUC’s fall commencement
We spoke with Randy Earnest, a heating and cooling expert at Obermanns in Jackson, who has...
Tips on making sure your home is winter ready