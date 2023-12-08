Search warrant served at Bollinger Co. home; woman arrested

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Bollinger County Friday morning, December 8.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, deputies with his department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team served the warrant around 7:30 a.m. at a home on State Highway 51.

One woman was arrested and taken to the Bollinger County Jail. The sheriff said formal charges are pending.

In the Facebook post on the sheriff’s office page, Sheriff Graham addressed what he called “false information” about the investigation. He said the information posted on social media by members of the public was completely false and “the person spreading the false information is in no way associated with this investigation or my office.”

