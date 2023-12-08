Heartland Votes
Scattered shower and storms on the way

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/8.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST
Happy Friday, this afternoon we are looking mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and breezy winds out of the southwest. Spotty showers are likely late this afternoon into tonight. A rumble of thunder is possible this evening. The scattered showers will move in overnight into Saturday morning. The rain gear will be handy throughout the entire day Saturday.

Majority of the Heartland is under a marginal risk ( level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms, main threat being damaging winds. Biggest area of concern will be to our most southern counties. The rain seems to move out late Saturday evening and those temperatures are expected drop to the lower 30s. Sunday, mostly sunny skies before the front and it feel much cooler with highs back near normal in the mid 40s.

