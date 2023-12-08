Ozarks Life: Brenda Lee’s big break in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This past week, 65 years after its release, Brenda Lee’s iconic song ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ hit number one on the Billboard Top 100.

At 78, Lee is the oldest artist to have a number-one hit. She also has the record for the longest span between number-one hits at 63 years.

But few know that Brenda Lee got her start thanks to a big break in Springfield.

In the infancy of KY3, the station produced a little show called ‘Ozark Jubilee.’. It had some of the biggest names at the time. West Plains’ own Porter Wagoner was a star, and so was its host, musician Red Foley.

In 1956, Red was introduced to Brenda Lee through a friend in Georgia. Right away Red knew she had to be on the ‘Ozark Jubilee.’

“So (Brenda and her mom) would literally ride the bus from Augusta, Georgia, all the way to Springfield,” Tom Peters, the Dean of Library Services with Missouri State University Libraries said. “I think they’d leave Friday afternoon after school and they’d get here in time for the rehearsals on Saturday afternoon in Springfield. And then they turn around and ride the bus back getting back late Sunday. So that Brenda could go to school on Monday morning.”

Over the years, historian Wayne Glenn has posted pictures of Brenda Lee on his ‘The Old Record Collector’ Facebook page. A few years ago, he came across what he says is a copy of Brenda Lee’s Ozark Jubilee contract. A five-year deal to appear on the TV show.

The little star eventually moved to Springfield with her family. The contract shows their home address as 759 South Avenue in Springfield. Today, it’s a parking lot. The home or apartment is no longer here.

But thanks to the restoration of hours of ‘Ozark Jubilee’ episodes by Missouri State Libraries, we have some of those shows today.

“The story goes that Red was just mesmerized, gobsmacked maybe by hearing Brenda saying she was 11 at the time,” Peters said.

But Springfield wasn’t home for long. The story goes that Brenda and her mother broke their contract after just over a year. And although the little girl was gone, the young lady would return for multiple appearances on the popular show.

Brenda called Springfield home from the spring of 1956 until the summer of 1957. After that, it was off to a record deal in Nashville. One year later, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ was recorded in 1958.

And Christmas wouldn’t be the same without her timeless song.

“I’m just so happy for now that she’s finally got ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ as number one on the Billboard charts,” Peters said.

