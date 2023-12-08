More than 850 students to graduate from SEMO in December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happening next weekend, more than 850 students at Southeast Missouri State University will walk across the stage with their new diplomas.

On December 16, SEMO will celebrate the fall commencement with two ceremonies, both at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The first ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. followed by the second ceremony at 2 p.m.

Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream of all ceremonies. The stream will be available on the SEMO website.

