More than 1,300 to graduate at SIUC’s fall commencement

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 1,300 people will graduate Saturday, December 16 at Southern Illinois University’s fall commencement.

Commencement begins at 10 a.m. at the Banterra Center.

According to a release from SIUC, there is no limit to guests, and all seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis with no tickets required.

The ceremony will honor graduates for both summer and fall 2023 semesters.

University leaders say the youngest graduate is 19 and the oldest is 71. They said there are students from nine different countries earning degrees.

“This is an exciting time for our students and their families,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a news release. “Our students imagined a better world and their role in it. They have achieved this milestone through their drive, persistence and hard work. I look forward to personally congratulating them all.”

The university will award posthumous degrees to the families of two former students.

Brandon Calderon will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. He was a senior forestry major in the School of Forestry and Horticulture. He passed away in August 2023.

Lindsay Pennell will receive a Master of Science degree in mathematics. She had earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from SIU Carbondale in May 2018 and joined the master’s degree program the following August, but her studies were disrupted by illness. She passed away in May 2023.

