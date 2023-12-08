Heartland Votes
Mayfield residents recover two years after devastating tornado

This Sunday marks two years since a tornado devastated the Mayfield Community. And community members say they've learned rebuilding takes time
By Nicki Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Sunday, December 10 marks two years since a tornado devastated the Mayfield Community. And what community members have learned is rebuilding takes time.

New Hope Acres, a neighborhood in Mayfield, did not exist two years ago. Non-profits have built homes and are still building more for people who lost everything in 2021. Now, residents are grateful to have a roof over their heads, including Glenda Riley.

“This town will never be the same,” said Riley.

Riley just moved in a few months ago. It will be her first Christmas with a roof over her head in two years.

“They’re trying to get all the houses they can build now for people whose houses got messed up or destroyed,” said Riley.

One of those houses was hers.

“Trees were on top of my roof, it was everywhere, I had a carport, you couldn’t even tell there was a carport,” said Riley.

Another one of those houses belonged to resident Connie Cowles.

“It’s just one of them things that happened and it just blowed my mind, everything was just so scary,” said Cowles.

While many homes are finished and now have people living in them, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said businesses and other downtown buildings are still a work in progress.

“The ones that are most of them are building back, they’re building back bigger than they were prior to the tornado,” said O’Nan.

O’Nan said they want the whole community to have input.

“That’s how we started the rebuild process for the downtown, what do you want, what do you want to see, what do you wish had been different before the tornado‚” said O’Nan.

O’Nan said that while everything is planned, they’re just working on the timeline. But she’s excited by the progress that’s been made.

“The rebuilding of residences, the rejuvenation of business the adding of new businesses‚” said O’Nan.

As Cowles and Riley sit in their new homes, they’re thankful for the community, but even two years later they can’t hide their emotion talking about the tornado.

“I mean the town pulled together, the town pulled together, they really helped us,” said Riley.

“It’s great, fantastic, you know, and I don’t ever know when it’s gonna happen again, it’s just scary,” said Cowles. “It’s just a whole lot of emotional things that it’s gonna take time to heal.”

