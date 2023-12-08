Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mary Mingle 5K to raise money for Community Counseling Center Foundation

The Mary Mingle 5K will raise money for the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
The Mary Mingle 5K will raise money for the Community Counseling Center Foundation.(KCWY)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mary Mingle 5K will raise money for the Community Counseling Center Foundation.

The event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 9. It starts at Mary Jane’s Smokehouse and ends at Minglewood Brewery.

Organizers say first through third awards will be given in the form of Christmas ornaments.

The counseling center provides behavioral and mental health prevention and recovery services. You can find more information online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman
Crews responded to a fire in Scott City, Missouri Wednesday night.
Crews respond to fire on Nash Road in Scott City, Mo.
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

What you need to know to prepare your home for winter.
Tips for winterizing your home
Winterizing your home before a freeze.
Winterizing your plumbing
Watch local headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 12/8.
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 12/8
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau