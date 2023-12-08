Mary Mingle 5K to raise money for Community Counseling Center Foundation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mary Mingle 5K will raise money for the Community Counseling Center Foundation.

The event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 9. It starts at Mary Jane’s Smokehouse and ends at Minglewood Brewery.

Organizers say first through third awards will be given in the form of Christmas ornaments.

The counseling center provides behavioral and mental health prevention and recovery services. You can find more information online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.