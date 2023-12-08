Local non-profit organization works to help the homeless population

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The head of a local non-profit that works directly with the homeless said the need for a shelter in Cape Girardeau becomes more apparent every time she hits the streets.

“I’ve heard a lot of them say that it will bring more homeless people to the town,” said Allie Miles, Street Level President.

That’s why she believes city leaders did not approve the funding needed to establish a homeless shelter. She said the homeless population in Cape Girardeau is only getting bigger.

“There’s at least 90 that we personally know and every time we go out for distribution there’s at least one new face every time,” Miles said.

A man who went by Tortoise is a St. Louis native who has lived on the streets of Cape Girardeau for about a year.

“It’s kind of an unspoken fact that Cape needs help, we just know it. we don’t really talk about it,” Tortoise said.

He said it can be tough to find somewhere to sleep and he knows he’s not the only one struggling.

“The only thing I can say about the city is that the police are rather nice, they have hearts, and they don’t bother,” Tortoise said. “They don’t bother me in that aspect.”

It is against city ordinance to live in a park or on public property without a permit. But that has not stopped Street Level from providing the homeless with what they need to survive.

“If giving a human being a tent, and a sleeping bag and blankets, the essential needs that they have to have in order to survive is against the law,” Miles said. “I guess I’m a law breaker. It’s the moral thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.”

Miles still holds out hope that city leaders will find a way to provide some kind of shelter for those who need one. In the meantime, her organization will continue providing all the help they can.

“And I hope that one day I can see them healthy, alive and thriving,” Miles said.

The Street Level president also said that current city ordinances make it “pretty much illegal” for homeless people to exist in Cape Girardeau.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said while Street Level provides compassionate care, the group is also actively encouraging some of the city’s homeless citizens to violate city ordinances, which can cause safety issues.

We reached out to Mayor Stacy Kinder and she responded via email:

“It is not illegal for homeless people to exist or live in Cape, but the city does have ordinances that prevent people from living in our parks and public spaces. While the care that the non-profit organization Street Level gives on a daily basis to many homeless citizens is compassionate and helpful for basic needs, what is not helpful is giving them tents to set up in City parks and on public property. Street Level is actively encouraging some of our homeless citizens to violate these city ordinances, and that is creating problems for our public safety officers, parks officials and users, and even the homeless themselves, as they engage with our police officers and the public in sometimes tense or dangerous situations. A city task force is being created, involving the Cape Police Department and the Parks Department, to help mitigate the problems and keep all involved as safe as possible.

The City Council recently voted down, by a 4-3 vote, the possibility of the use of Casino funds to help organizations provide emergency winter sheltering for the homeless. The United Way, CPSemo, the Salvation Army, and First Call for Help are engaged in this work. I personally voted (in the minority, along with council members Dan Presson and Shannon Truxel) to support that use of Casino funds for this purpose, but despite the measure failing, these non-profits are continuing to pursue the idea and will need funding and volunteers to make it happen. You can learn more at “unitedwayofsemo.org”.

Every day, these organizations and many other non-profits and ministries in Cape provide assistance for people experiencing homelessness. Some of this work also includes the incredibly hard work of getting our homeless population permanently and sustainably housed, which is ultimately what is needed for those in these dire circumstances.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.