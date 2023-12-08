Jackson’s assistant city manager announces retirement

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The assistant city manager in Jackson will retire after a five-decade career.

According to a release from the city of Jackson, Larry Koenig announced his retirement, effective Friday, December 8.

Koenig has more than 50 year of experience in public service.

In 1973 he was elected to the Board of Alderman where he served two, two-year terms. He joined the Jackson Police Department on May 5, 1977 and later served as police chief.

On November 1, 1991, Koenig moved on to city hall where he became the assistant city administrator.

“Larry has helped guide our city through many complex issues over the past five decades while maintaining exceptional City services, ensuring our citizens enjoy the finest quality of life now and in the future,” Mayor Dwain Hahs said in a release. “He is a highly respected municipal leader and has built collaborative partnerships in our region that have greatly benefited Jackson and will leave a lasting legacy. We wish Larry the best in his well-earned retirement. He will be dearly missed.”

“We are grateful for Larry’s impressive legacy at the City and his commitment to the residents of Jackson,” City Administrator Jim Roach added.

Also on Friday, the city administrator announced Liza Walker would take over the position of assistant city administrator.

Walker was previously the city clerk/treasurer starting in 2017. She has served as the vice president of Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association since November 2020.

