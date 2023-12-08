IDOT District 9 still in need of full time temporary employees for snowplow drivers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Winter weather’s not here yet but we know it’s coming. And when the snow falls, will there be enough plow drivers to clear the way?

The Illinois Department of Transportation is still trying to track down more drivers.

Across Illinois, Transportation directors are having a hard time finding part-time snowplow drivers. In southern Illinois, IDOT District 9 Operations Engineer, Rob Graef said they are still searching for 14 drivers this season.

“It’s a tough job and so numbers are dwindling and that’s nationwide, everybody is facing this,” said Graef.

Graef said they requested 108 full time temporary employees. They requested 72 hourly employees and are 35 short.

“Which we kind of anticipated that and there is a variety of factors behind that, one is the CDL requirements that changed so we’re struggling just like a lot of other state agencies are struggling with the same concept with the CDL’s, District 9 is in the same boat,” said Graef.

Drivers are required to have their Class B license and according to CTE Special Projects Coordinator, Ricky Sauls, Southeastern Illinois College offers courses to help obtain those.

“Now all they require is a Class B which is something we offer here,” said Sauls.

Drivers can upgrade their license which allows more flexibility.

“They prefer a Class A that way if you need to pull a trailer or whatever with a big orange trucks you can,” said Sauls.

Sauls said they are starting to see an uptick in a variety of ages obtain their CDL.

“It’s a two week course, which is for anything that’s 26,001 pounds, a single vehicle which is your average garbage truck, dump truck, box truck, delivery truck stuff like that,” said Sauls.

Back at IDOT, Graef said a lot of their older drivers are retiring and they are having a harder time finding younger drivers.

“A lot of it is word of mouth, we have gone to some career fairs, we’ve made appearances at SIU homecoming parade to try and make an appearance there, we’ve had job fair here at the district headquarters and it hit and miss on the success rates on those,” said Graef.

According to Graef, all seasonal positions are subject to a physical and drug/alcohol screening prior to employment. They must possess a CDL as well.

Please advise that this will be taken down off the board on December 21. Also, there are specific counties that these are posted, including Alexander, Massac, Saline and Union Counties.

