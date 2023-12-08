Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland

Both lanes on I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County are back open after a morning crash
By Amber Ruch and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are open after a commercial vehicle overturned Friday, December 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Friday. The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.

The driver, 27-year-old Hunter S. Beggs of Jackson was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for minor injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety device.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, traffic was returning to normal by 12:30 p.m.

He said the crash happened at the 109.8 mile marker. A detour was set up northbound at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Latest News

We spoke with Randy Earnest, a heating and cooling expert at Obermanns in Jackson, who has...
Tips on making sure your home is winter ready
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
Crumbl Cookies is coming to Cape Girardeau next year
Crumbl Cookies coming to the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Both lanes on I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County are back open after a morning crash
I-55 back open after morning crash