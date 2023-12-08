I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are open after a commercial vehicle overturned Friday, December 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Friday. The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.

The driver, 27-year-old Hunter S. Beggs of Jackson was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for minor injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety device.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, traffic was returning to normal by 12:30 p.m.

He said the crash happened at the 109.8 mile marker. A detour was set up northbound at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.

