Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Full Throttle Thursday: 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible

Kenny Foeste has a lot of really cool cars including the one Jeff got to drive, a 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible
By Jeff Cunningham
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kenny Foeste is a local Cape Girardeau man and he loves cars. We talked to Kenny back in 2021 when he took part in The Great Race in his 1950 Lincoln. But Kenny has a lot of really cool cars including the one we got to drive.

A beautiful fall day in Cape Girardeau County. The temperature is 68 and the car is a 1940.

This Ford Deluxe convertible is an awesome ride especially with the top down. The leaves are putting on a show, changing colors just as I am changing gears on this three on the tree transmission.

This Ford is one of a great group of cars owned by Kenny.

It’s a smorgasbord of cool and vintage vehicles, from a Model A to a Jaguar to a Corvette.

He has a 57 Chevy convertible only has 5000 miles.

It took two years to restore his 1950 Lincoln and this is the car Kenny drove in The Great Race in 2021. Racers went from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina and made a stop in Cape Girardeau along the way.

Kenny has so many great cars we weren’t sure which one to highlight. But when he showed us this 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible with the classic flathead V-8, we were smitten.

So, we thought we’d test the flathead V-8 on a trip to Cape Rock. 85 horsepower and the bees knees. You could buy this Ford for around $850 in 1940 and they made just over 23,000. It was the only convertible Ford offered that year and is the last of the pre-World War II designs. In 1941, Fords were completely redesigned.

Beautiful to see, fun to drive and a classic for all time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Latest News

Councilmembers say Cape Girardeau has one of the lowest property taxes of any city in the area.
Cape Girardeau residents react to proposed tax ordinance for public safety
The driver of the first vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were...
Three injured in Harrisburg two-vehicle crash
A crash in Harrisburg sends 3 people to the hospital
3 injured in Harrisburg crash
Kenny Foeste has a lot of really cool cars including the one Jeff got to drive, a 1940 Ford...
Full Throttle Thursday: '40 Ford Deluxe convertible