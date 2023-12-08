Full Throttle Thursday: 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kenny Foeste is a local Cape Girardeau man and he loves cars. We talked to Kenny back in 2021 when he took part in The Great Race in his 1950 Lincoln. But Kenny has a lot of really cool cars including the one we got to drive.

A beautiful fall day in Cape Girardeau County. The temperature is 68 and the car is a 1940.

This Ford Deluxe convertible is an awesome ride especially with the top down. The leaves are putting on a show, changing colors just as I am changing gears on this three on the tree transmission.

This Ford is one of a great group of cars owned by Kenny.

It’s a smorgasbord of cool and vintage vehicles, from a Model A to a Jaguar to a Corvette.

He has a 57 Chevy convertible only has 5000 miles.

It took two years to restore his 1950 Lincoln and this is the car Kenny drove in The Great Race in 2021. Racers went from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina and made a stop in Cape Girardeau along the way.

Kenny has so many great cars we weren’t sure which one to highlight. But when he showed us this 1940 Ford Deluxe convertible with the classic flathead V-8, we were smitten.

So, we thought we’d test the flathead V-8 on a trip to Cape Rock. 85 horsepower and the bees knees. You could buy this Ford for around $850 in 1940 and they made just over 23,000. It was the only convertible Ford offered that year and is the last of the pre-World War II designs. In 1941, Fords were completely redesigned.

Beautiful to see, fun to drive and a classic for all time.

