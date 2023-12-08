First case of Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Kentucky

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Kentucky for the first time by officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Two independent types of tests were performed on tissue collected from a two and a half-year-old male white-tailed deer that was harvested by a hunter in Ballard County in November.

It is Kentucky’s first documented case of the fatal neurologic disease that affects deer, elk and other species in the deer family.

In Missouri, from July 2022 to April 2023, 117 deer tested positive for the disease.

