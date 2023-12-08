Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First case of Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Kentucky

Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Kentucky for the first time by officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Kentucky for the first time by officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Two independent types of tests were performed on tissue collected from a two and a half-year-old male white-tailed deer that was harvested by a hunter in Ballard County in November.

It is Kentucky’s first documented case of the fatal neurologic disease that affects deer, elk and other species in the deer family.

In Missouri, from July 2022 to April 2023, 117 deer tested positive for the disease.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Latest News

Councilmembers say Cape Girardeau has one of the lowest property taxes of any city in the area.
Cape Girardeau residents react to proposed tax ordinance for public safety
Allegations of misused tax dollars prompted the city of Kennett to request the state auditor’s...
Missouri State Auditor launches audit in Kennett
Local non-profit organization works to help the homeless population
Local non-profit organization works to help the homeless population
A package of legislation submitted in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment