Eddie Montgomery to headline Carmi Fest Eclipse 2024

Country music performer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the Carmi Fest...
Country music performer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the Carmi Fest Eclipse 2024 on April 6.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Country music performer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the Carmi Fest Eclipse 2024 on April 6.

The lineup also features The Frontmen, Drew Baldridge and Tailgate Revival.

The music fest will at Burrell Woods in Carmi, Ill.

“I’m very excited to be working with Lance and his team at Rally Point, to be able to host a major event like this for our community,” Mayor Jeff Pollard said in a news release. “I personally would like to welcome Eddi Montgomery, The Frontmen, Drew Baldridge and Tailgate Revival to our community. I have very high hopes that this will be the start to an annual event for us at Burrells Woods.  Hope to see everyone on April 6th for the music festival at Burrell’s Woods.”

According to organizers, ticket prices start at just $50, with $45 for early bird pricing. All tickets are for field seating general admission. There will also be a $1.50 charge to each ticket for a custom memorabilia eclipse glasses that you will receive at the gate.

Early bird tickets go on sale starting December 11 at 9 a.m. You can buy them online.

Organizers say camping is also available and encouraged. Visit the city’s website to make your reservations.

