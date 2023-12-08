Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau

A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its media relations.(Crumbl Cookies/media kit)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crumbl Cookies is in the beginning stages of opening a location at West Park Mall, according to its media relations.

They say it likely won’t open until fall 2024.

Stay tuned for when the location is finalized and approved, as well as for an official opening date.

Currently, the closest locations are in Paducah, Kentucky or Arnold, Mo.

West Park Mall is located at 3049 William Street.

According to its website, Crumbl started in 2017. It’s known for creating a variety of cookie flavors it rotates each week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman
Crews responded to a fire in Scott City, Missouri Wednesday night.
Crews respond to fire on Nash Road in Scott City, Mo.
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Brian Readenour, 47, was taken into custody in Union City, Tenn. on Thursday night, December 7.
Wanted sex offender taken into custody in western Tenn.
Councilmembers say Cape Girardeau has one of the lowest property taxes of any city in the area.
Cape Girardeau residents react to proposed tax ordinance for public safety
The driver of the first vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were...
Three injured in Harrisburg two-vehicle crash
Kenny Foeste has a lot of really cool cars including the one Jeff got to drive, a 1940 Ford...
Full Throttle Thursday: '40 Ford Deluxe convertible
A crash in Harrisburg sends 3 people to the hospital
3 injured in Harrisburg crash