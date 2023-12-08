Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crumbl Cookies is in the beginning stages of opening a location at West Park Mall, according to its media relations.

They say it likely won’t open until fall 2024.

Stay tuned for when the location is finalized and approved, as well as for an official opening date.

Currently, the closest locations are in Paducah, Kentucky or Arnold, Mo.

West Park Mall is located at 3049 William Street.

According to its website, Crumbl started in 2017. It’s known for creating a variety of cookie flavors it rotates each week.

