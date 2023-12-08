Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland

Traffic on northbound I-55 detoured at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.
Traffic on northbound I-55 detoured at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.(Missouri Department of Transportation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are open after a commercial vehicle overturned Friday, December 8.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, traffic was returning to normal by 12:30 p.m.

He said the crash happened at the 109.8 mile marker and no injuries were reported.

A detour was set up northbound at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

MDC presents City of Dexter $29,075.77 in grant money for restroom facilities and a concrete...
City of Dexter receives grant money for lake upgrades
According to a release from the city of Jackson, Larry Koenig announced his retirement,...
Jackson’s assistant city manager announces retirement
More than 1,300 people will graduate Saturday, December 16 at Southern Illinois University’s...
More than 1,300 to graduate at SIUC’s fall commencement
We spoke with Randy Earnest, a heating and cooling expert at Obermanns in Jackson, who has...
Tips on making sure your home is winter ready