I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are open after a commercial vehicle overturned Friday, December 8.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, traffic was returning to normal by 12:30 p.m.

He said the crash happened at the 109.8 mile marker and no injuries were reported.

A detour was set up northbound at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.