I-55 northbound open after commercial vehicle overturns near Fruitland
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are open after a commercial vehicle overturned Friday, December 8.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, traffic was returning to normal by 12:30 p.m.
He said the crash happened at the 109.8 mile marker and no injuries were reported.
A detour was set up northbound at the Fruitland exit, 105 mile marker.
