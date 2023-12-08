City of Dexter receives grant money for lake upgrades

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Dexter received nearly $30,000 in grant money for upgrades at Dexter City Lake.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the city recently worked together to bring restroom facilities and a walkway to the lake through a Land Conservation Partnership Grant. It’s part of an ongoing Community Assistance Program agreement.

Through the agreement, according to the department, it provided a grant to the city for reimbursement of costs associated with building and installing an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible single-user concrete restroom and reinforced concrete walkway, which totaled $29,075.77.

The entire cost of the project was about $70,000 with the remaining amount covered by the city.

“The lake is an excellent resource for the community,” MDC Fisheries Programs Supervisor Laura Ruman said in a release. “We are ecstatic that we could partner and provide a cash grant for these much-needed improvements.”

According to the release from MDC, the program “provides close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri.”

In 1993, according to the department, the first CAP agreement between it and the city was signed, which included the construction of a parking area, fishing jetty and disabled accessible floating fishing dock at the 11-acre lake located near a residential area. MDC also became involved in the installation of an aeration system as part of a CAP agreement in 2013, and again in 2020 by providing funding for a new well at the north end of the lake.

Dexter City Lake is open daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

