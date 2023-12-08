Cape Girardeau residents react to proposed tax ordinance for public safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council members will soon discuss imposing a property tax.

The money raised would be spent on public safety, including police and fire fighter salaries. But, even before the ordinance can go on the ballot, people in Cape Girardeau are asking if this is the right way to pay for public safety.

Funding public safety has been a topic of discussion within the city for quite some time. One voter, Adam Metelski said his issue is not with giving police officers and firefighters more money, it’s how the city is going about doing it.

“I think the city could do a better job at prioritizing issues like this,” Metelski said.

Cape Girardeau Resident Metelski said he pays enough taxes.

“I don’t want to pay more taxes,” Metelski said. “I feel like the city could probably find a reasonable way of coming up with the funds.”

“I’m getting charged almost 800 dollars a year for it,” Kaitlynn Moll said.

Moll is also a Cape Girardeau resident. Moll agreed and said she doesn’t want more taxes added either.

“Because I feel that the money we’re already giving them is not being used appropriately,” Moll said. “So I think if it were, there would be more money for the things they’re wanting to have more money for.”

We spoke to City Council members Robbie Guard, Mark Bliss, and Dan Presson on the phone.

“There is no doubt that public safety is number one in our priority,” Councilman Guard said.

Guard said he wants to see first responders get a pay increase, but also isn’t sure about the tax.

“I personally, I hate having to bring another tax to our residents,” Guard said. “I feel like I’ve heard from enough of them that a lot of them support public safety, but a lot of them feel tax burdened.”

Councilman Bliss said the tax levy stems from voter’s concerns.

“Voters have told us they’d like to see improvements made in salaries for public safety, and now it gives voters a chance to support this,” Bliss said.

Bliss also said increasing this tax only brings Cape Girardeau closer to what surrounding cities already collect.

“Cape Girardeau has one of the lowest property taxes of any city in the area,” Bliss said.

Real Estate Market Value Real Estate Assessed Value Personal Property Assessed Value Total Estimated Tax Increase 50,000 9,500 2,714 $30.54 100,000 19,000 5,425 $61.06 150,000 28,500 8,139 $91.60 200,000 38,000 10,851 $122.13 250,000 47,500 13,565 $152.66 300,000 57,000 16,277 $183.19 350,000 66,500 18,990 $213.73 400,000 76,000 21,703 $244.26 500,000 95,000 27,129 $305.32 600,000 114,000 32,555 $366.39 800,000 152,000 43,406 $488.52 900,000 171,000 48,832 $549.58 1,000,000 190,000 54,258 $610.65

Councilman Presson agreed. And said this is an exceptional way to retain first responders. But Councilman Guard said he doesn’t know where he stands yet. And still has questions.

“How sustainable is this going to be in the long haul?” Guard said. “Is this a long-term fix or is this gonna be a short-term fix?”

“I think that it shouldn’t have to come to that, I think the city should manage to put that in their budgets,” Metelski said.

Voters like Metelski, who support the police, still want more answers about why this money is coming from the taxpayer’s pocket.

“I’d like to hear from our mayor, you know I voted for her with the promise of public safety in mind,” Metelski said. “And sometimes I feel like that promise isn’t upheld, especially with the burden being on the taxpayer.”

We reached out to Mayor Stacy Kinder. A representative from city hall said Mayor Kinder did not want to discuss the tax levy until after the December 18 council meeting.

