Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau police investigating robbery

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a business on William Street.
Police are investigating a reported robbery at a business on William Street.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported robbery at a business on William Street.

According to police, they responded to the 2100 block of William St. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 7.

The victim told officers that while checking out, a man forced them out of the way and took approximately $390 from the cash register.

The suspect then ran from the business.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A Crumbl Cookies location in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the beginning stages, according to its...
Crumbl Cookies location coming to Cape Girardeau
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

We spoke with Randy Earnest, a heating and cooling expert at Obermanns in Jackson, who has...
Tips on making sure your home is winter ready
Country music performer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the Carmi Fest...
Eddie Montgomery to headline Carmi Fest Eclipse 2024
The Mary Mingle 5K will raise money for the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
Mary Mingle 5K to raise money for Community Counseling Center Foundation
What you need to know to prepare your home for winter.
Tips for winterizing your home