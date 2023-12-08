Cape Girardeau police investigating robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported robbery at a business on William Street.

According to police, they responded to the 2100 block of William St. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 7.

The victim told officers that while checking out, a man forced them out of the way and took approximately $390 from the cash register.

The suspect then ran from the business.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” and your tip to 847411.

