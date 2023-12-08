Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau man honored by Red Cross for saving co-worker’s life

Dustin Farrar of Cape Girardeau is a life saver! That's why he got top honors today from the American Red Cross
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was honored by the American Red Cross at the Station 1 Fire Department.

Last year, Dustin Farrar found his co-worker at Southeast Missouri Machine Company unresponsive and not breathing.

Farrar called 911 and began CPR, which medical professionals agreed saved the man’s life.

He said that getting CPR certified is one thing, but he also says a refresher course or two helped him make sure he knew what to do when the time was right.

Farrar received the Certificate of Merit, the highest award given by the Red Cross. Faraar emphasized the importance of people getting CPR certified.

The Red Cross urges people to go to the Red Cross website for more details on classes near them to get certified.

