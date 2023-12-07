Wreath ceremony in Cape Girardeau to commemorate 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post 63 will host a wreath ceremony for the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Veterans will gather downtown at the river wall in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning, December 7.

They’ll toss wreaths into the Mississippi River.

The American Legion post started the ceremony in 2017 to remember the lives lost in the attack.

