Wreath ceremony in Cape Girardeau to commemorate 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor

A wreath ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held at the riverfront in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday morning, Decembe
By Amber Ruch and Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post 63 will host a wreath ceremony for the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Veterans will gather downtown at the river wall in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning, December 7.

They’ll toss wreaths into the Mississippi River.

The American Legion post started the ceremony in 2017 to remember the lives lost in the attack.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

