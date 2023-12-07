Heartland Votes
U.S. 45 southbound blocked by crash at I-69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass in Graves Co.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are blocked at the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass on...
The southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are blocked at the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass on Thursday afternoon, December 7.(KYTC Dist. 1/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are blocked at the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass on Thursday afternoon, December 7.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several vehicles on a car-hauler hit the overpass and were knocked off the truck under the overpass.

The southbound lanes are blocked with traffic detoured on I-69 southbound to the KY 121 exit 24 interchange to access Mayfield southbound.

The estimated duration is 2 p.m.

