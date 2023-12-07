U.S. 45 southbound blocked by crash at I-69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are blocked at the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 25 overpass on Thursday afternoon, December 7.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several vehicles on a car-hauler hit the overpass and were knocked off the truck under the overpass.

The southbound lanes are blocked with traffic detoured on I-69 southbound to the KY 121 exit 24 interchange to access Mayfield southbound.

The estimated duration is 2 p.m.

